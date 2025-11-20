Insane Vegas Casino Robbery Caught On Camera, Suspect Brandishes Rifle: WATCH

An insane video shows a man armed with a rifle robbing a Las Vegas casino.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Sin City. It's a city built for people like me. It's meant to have unrestricted fun, but it's not a lawless land.

Security in Las Vegas is incredibly tight. There are armed people everywhere. Whether cops or private security, you're always being watched.

Plus, just about every inch of public space in a casino is filmed and monitored. That's what makes footage going viral so insane.

Las Vegas police release insane robbery footage.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video Tuesday of a person robbing "a casino in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard." KLAS identified the casino as The Rampart Casino.

"Detectives learned that the suspect—an unidentified male—walked onto the property and entered the casino through the parking garage. He was wearing a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black facemask, and a blue and yellow security-style jacket. He approached the cashier’s cage, displayed an AR-style rifle, and demanded money. The employee complied, and the suspect exited the property the same way he entered," the police announced.

You can check out the absolutely insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one of the wildest robbery videos I've ever seen, and I absolutely don't blame the security guard for backing off. There's no job in a casino worth getting shot over, and the dynamics weren't on the guard's side.

The suspect was quickly up and ready to fire at point-blank range with a rifle. The guard made a business decision that might have saved his life.

Furthermore, I would say there's a near 100% chance this guy will eventually be caught. Again, Vegas is blanketed in cameras. The cops will work backwards to build a map of the man's exact movements. They'll be able to figure out exactly the route he likely took.

It might take some time, but it's going to happen. The LVMPD is a great organization with plenty of resources at its disposal.

What do you think of the robbery footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.