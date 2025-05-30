Black Ops Member Reveals Insane Carnage Of Legendary Hostage Rescue Mission: WATCH

It's a bad day for anyone on target when Delta Force shows up ready to rock and roll.

The United States Army's Delta Force is the world's premier direct action and hostage rescue mission. They have the best combat shooters on the planet, and when the siren goes off, they answer the call without the world ever knowing.

Much of what The Unit does is shrouded in secrecy and remains classified. However, over the years, more and more members have started to share stories.

That now includes a former member breaking down the legendary Operation Acid Gambit.

Delta Force operators reveal the insanity of Operation Acid Gambit.

Operation Acid Gambit was a risky hostage rescue mission to get CIA member Kurt Muse at the start of the invasion of Panama in 1989.

Muse was arrested by Panamanian authorities and housed in Panama City Model Prison. Out of fear that he would be executed during the invasion, Delta Force launched a daring raid on the prison to spring the American.

It was one of the most successful hostage rescue missions ever conducted, but it wasn't without issues. One of the helicopters went down, and a secondary rescue had to happen. Former Delta Force operator Larry Vickers was one of the commandos who breached the prison, and he shined a light on the insanity of the situation during an interview with Shawn Ryan.

His story is a blunt reminder that you don't want trouble with Tier One operators. They don't show up to negotiate. They show up to eliminate problems.

You can watch Vickers explain the insane operation starting around 2:08:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can only imagine what was going through the minds of the guards at Panama City Model Prison when those operators touched down.

They had no idea what hit them. It was over before it was even on. Don't kidnap Americans and you won't get absolutely destroyed.

It's a pretty simple concept to understand.

There have been a lot of awesome hostage rescue missions over the years, and Operation Acid Gambit stands out among the best. Props to Vickers and his Delta Force teammates for dropping the hammer and saving Kurt Muse's life. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.