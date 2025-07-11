Larry David Has A New Show In The Works, But Don't Get Too Excited Because The Obamas Are Producing It

The limited HBO series sounds pretty, pretty, pretty likely to be unfunny and preachy as hell

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" may have ended a while back, but Larry David isn't putting down his pen. Although there's a good chance we will all wish he had, judging by his next project.

David is unquestionably one of the all-time great comedy writers, but in recent years, he has had his struggles with a pretty serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, something we've seen cloud many a comedic mind over the last decade or so.

On Thursday, it was announced that David is returning to HBO with a new six-episode sketch comedy series that he will write and star in, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

While this sounds like it has potential, I can already see this being a six-episode grandstanding on political issues from David. But, hey, I'm always willing to keep an open mind. That is until I saw that Barack and Michelle Obama are producing it, which makes me think the chances of this being nothing but woke slop are fairly high.

According to Variety, the Obamas will serve as executive producers through their company, Higher Ground Productions, which has produced one or two things I had heard of, a bunch of things I was unfamiliar with, and more Michelle vanity products than any mortal being could stomach.

If the Obamas let Larry David do Larry David, it might be funny even if it veers into "Orange Man bad" territory on occasion. But that's not the way the former president and first lady do business. They like to let you know they're involved.

Just this week, Michelle Obama was dragged — and rightfully so — for a podcast in which she and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus waxed poetic about how tough it is being a woman in America while Michelle's brother sat there doing whatever it is he does; it remains unclear.

I'm sure he's a nice guy, but I don't know why he's there.

Anyway, both women are millionaires, with Louis-Dreyfus' old man having been a multi-billionaire.

So, self-awareness ain't exactly an Obama family strongsuit, and if that seeps into this Larry David sketch show, get ready for something that could make "Big Bang Theory" re-runs look laugh-a-minute, must-see TV.