Suspects Are Finally Arrested After Pulling Off Largest Jewelry Heist In American History

They got 'em!

After more than two years, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they had finally apprehended a number of suspects that are allegedly responsible for one of the largest jewelry heists ever in the United States.

According to a recently unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors allege that seven co-conspirators carried out the elaborate plot, in which they broke into a Brinks armored vehicle on July 11, 2022, and stole up to $100 million worth of gems, jewelry, rubies, diamonds, watches and more.

The indictment claims that the suspects reportedly followed the armored truck more than 300 miles from San Francisco to a Los Angeles rest stop where they stole 24 bags of valuables while the driver went inside to get food and his partner was sleeping in a separate compartment of the vehicle. The thieves stole the massive amount of goods in just 27 minutes.

Nearly three years later, justice will hopefully be served as prosecutors announced that the seven apprehended suspects, who range in age from 31 to 60-years-old, and are based out of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, have been charged with multiple offenses, including interstate theft.

"It was a long time coming, and there were times when the victims and members of the team wondered whether we’d see this success," Assistant U.S. Atty. Kevin Butler told reporters earlier this week about the movie-like robbery.

WHY WEREN'T MORE PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT THIS?

Serious question.

Have any of you reading this right now ever heard of this specific Brinks truck robbery? I feel like $100 million worth of stolen goods from an armored vehicle would be something that would repeatedly be mentioned on the news until the suspects were apprehended, no? It's been three years for crying out loud!

Also, I had ZERO idea that people were still trying to rob armored vehicles these days, as if they were extras in Ben Affleck's The Town. Apparently it happens more than the average citizen knows, as the unsealed indictment extensively details other alleged robberies that the suspects may have been a part of as well.

As word of the arrests became public, Brinks released a statement saying that they "deeply appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to resolve this matter. We will continue to watch the case closely."

Two of the defendants appeared in federal court on Tuesday in which they pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set to begin on August 1.

Now excuse me while I go watch The Town, because not only is it a solid movie, but it's also apparently relevant 15 years after it was released!