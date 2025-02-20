Memphis Masked Gunmen Hold Up Armored Truck In Wild Robbery At ATM

Let's go to Memphis, Tennessee, a place where OutKick has visited many times before due to a variety of criminal activity. In the latest case to make headlines, three masked gunmen held up an armored truck servicing an ATM on Valentine's Day.

Acccording to the Memphis Police Department, the three thugs were in a white Nissan and armed with "assault rifles," when they held up the employee just going about his job filling up ATMs.

Watch the precision these guys had at 8:20 a.m.

Police say they located the white Nissan Sentra "shortly after the robbery."

The suspects, as described by authorities:

Suspect #1 was a Black male, approximately 5’10", thin build, mid-20s, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red gloves, and a black ski mask. He was armed with a black assault rifle.

Suspect #2 was a black male, approximately 5’11", of average build, mid-20s, wearing a red/white Coke jacket, blue jeans, gray gloves, and a black ski mask. He was armed with a black assault rifle.

Suspect #3 was a Black male, approximately 5’10", thin build, mid-20s, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red gloves, and a black ski mask. He was armed with a black assault rifle.

Memphis never fails to provide crime headlines for OutKick

Last summer, an MMA fighter was accused of pulling a 9mm on his mother over an unpaid bar tab. Then there was the case in March 2024 of a man being shot over an empty bag of chips being left in a parking lot. Even the local Topgolf facility was a mess just a month after its opening.

At one point in November 2023, the Memphis police chief told the public that crime in her city was so bad that even the U.S. Army couldn't put a stop to it.

Memphis is so bad that the criminals try to rob Amazon trucks stuck in the ice.

The Valentine's Day armored truck hold up is just another headline and another day in one of America's most dangerous cities.

You've been warned.