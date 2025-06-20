Lara Trump Triggers Libs With Her Poolside Message, Toyota Jan Vs. AT&T Lily & This 270-Pound Kicker Is A UNIT

Lara Trump checks in for the first day of summer.

The Libs were so hyper-focused on the Middle East, that they let us blue-collar Americans slip right on by to another Friday. Through another week. To another weekend.

IDIOTS! They'll never learn. It's too late now. We're here. We've made it. Let's have ourselves a big one.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we trigger those very same Libs with a message from a poolside Lara Trump, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Toyota Jan checks in, Brooks Koepka is enjoying life with SI swimsuit model wife Jena Sims (must be hard!), and the fat kicker from the arena football league checks back in with a CHALLENGE.

Oh yeah! We'll also wish a very happy birthday to Gavin Newsom's wife in the most progressive way imaginable.

God, we're so dumb.

Grab you some woke cake (whatever that means) and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Greasy Gavin is back in his bag!

Absolutely hate starting a fun Friday class with scumbag Gavin Newsom, but this dude continues to be a #content machine.

Between burning California to the ground and truly turning it into a hellhole, and bickering with Trump like a 4-year-old, I don't know where Gav finds the time for crap like this.

But God Bless him – he does, and it's always a sight to behold.

Yesterday was Jen Newsom's 51st birthday, which wouldn't be news besides the fact that Gav wished his wife a happy birthday by promptly calling her the "first partner" of California like a truly deranged idiot.

There's progressive, and then there's … "first partner" progressive:

What a week of #content!

My God. I just … I don't know, man. I just can't with these wackos anymore.

How do people voluntarily live in California still? Sure, the weather is great and Pacific Time is generally fun during football season, but still, that place is such a progressive hellhole at this point.

"First partner."

First partner!

And for those who don't think it's a woke term and think I'm being some sort of right-wing agenda-pusher, THINK AGAIN.

This is from the official Gov.Ca website:

Jennifer Siebel Newsom chose the title First Partner, as opposed to the traditional title of First Lady, to send a signal of inclusivity, recognizing that one day there will be a woman or LGBTQ+ Governor of California, and to elevate the importance of partnership and the need for, and benefits of, a caring, inclusive government.

They're all NUTS! Greasy Gavin Newsom? Nuts. Jennifer Newsom? Clearly nuts. They're all crazy.

Let's get back to reality and check out some of the best #content from a week that had PLENTY of it.

What a UNIT, Jena, Brooks & Lara Trump, oh my!

Another big week from the backbone of America. Good work to all. A couple takeaways …

1. Love seeing the Dodgers and Padres mixing it up last night. About time baseball players got back to beating the piss out of each other and hurling fastballs at earholes. Need more of that this summer.

2. I'm sure the Mets would all faint at that sort of behavior, given their recent track record. Six in a row! Less time virtue-signaling, more time grinding in the cage. Just a thought.

3. Good to see Weather Girl Liv Johnson enjoying the dry heat.

4. Really good to see Syd the Kid ain't putting clothes on any time soon. True professional.

5. Toyotathon! God, I haven't seen a good Toyotathon commercial in a while. Talk about a blast of nostalgia!

Didn't expect this class to get derailed by me doing an impromptu deep-dive into Toyotathon Jan, but here we are. It's why we win awards, frankly.

I didn't realize Toyota Jan had the internet so thirsty. Her real name is Laurel Coppock, for those wondering. The ‘ol Instagram ain’t exactly gonna set the world on fire, so don't bother.

But it's good to add another high-profile name to the rotation. Welcome to class, Laurel! Act right.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big weekend. First up? I know OutKick covered this dude earlier this week, but I can't stop watching this UNIT down in the arena league kick the piss out of balls.

Amazing.

LOVE this dude. This is how you put asses in seats, boys and girls. Marketing 101. Did you know the Arena League was still a thing? I didn't. But I'm all in on Manny Higuera.

Here's the kicker (see what I did there?!): Manny's team, the Washington Wolfpack, lost that game 98-12.

98-12! That, by the way, was coming off the heels of a 71-4 loss.

I love this team. Nightcaps is officially ALL in on the Washington Wolfpack. Unfortunately, the season appears to be over. Sad.

We're on to 2026. Lock in.

OK, two more on the way out. Let's start by checking in with Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims after a solid T-12 at Oakmont last weekend:

Broooooooooooooooooooksie! That's our guy! Looks like we've got some real momentum, finally, heading into the final major of the season.

Look out, Royal Portrush!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work all around. I know I've been a bit short with everyone the past few days, but we've been dealing with some family stuff here in Florida.

As mamaw always says, ‘it’s hell to get old.'

Let's fight through it and have ourselves a big weekend. Take us home, Lara Trump!

