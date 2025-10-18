Lane Kiffin's Hot Yoga Class With A Couple Hot Instructors Has Ole Miss Ready To Rumble In Athens

Lane Kiffin is the best in the business, boys and girls

BIG game today in Athens. Huge. Ole Miss-Georgia. College GameDay on hand. SEC up for grabs. Inside track to the College Football Playoffs. The Whole-Kit-N-Kaboodle, as they say.

It's the third Saturday in October, which means it's GO time for SEC teams. This is where the college football season starts to ramp up. The halfway point. Where we separate the contenders from the pretenders.

We saw it Friday night in Miami Gardens, where the No. 2 ranked Hurricanes fell to Louisville. Not great. And we're gonna see it Saturday in Athens, where Ole Miss looks to knock off Georgia in a mammoth showdown.

We all caught up on the stakes? Good! Now, let's check in with Lane Kiffin as he prepares for battle this beautiful Saturday morning:

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss ready to ROLL

Hell yes. This is what it's all about, boys and girls. God, I LOVE Lane Kiffin. The absolute best coach in all of college football. Can't wait for him to be a Gator next year!

Just kidding, of course. I hope not, though.

Anyway, what a WAY to start a big college football Saturday. Nobody does it better than Lane. Big game in Athens? Everything on the line? No problem. We're starting our day with some hot yoga and letting the chips fall where they may. Chess, not checkers, from the best in the business.

This is why I want Lane at UF. I'm stuck watching Billy Napier every single Saturday, while Ole Miss fans get this sort of #content out of their head coach. Choose your fighter(s), America.

Look at that picture. You think Kirby Smart is doing some hot yoga on a gameday morning? Don't think so. This is why Ole Miss has the edge today. Give me Lane and these absolute ROCKETS any day of the week over Kirby Smart and Georgia. HAMMER the Rebs today. Trust me. It's over.

Welcome to the third Saturday of October, everyone. Let's have a day.