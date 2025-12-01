Lane Kiffin Starts LSU Tenure With A 'Hot And Sweaty' Yoga Workout

Well, it's official: Lane Kiffin has moved on. Sure, he had one foot out the Oxford door Saturday, and out pen to paper at LSU last night – but it was NEVER going to be official until he found a new hot yoga place to call home.

And … he's found it. He's got his spot. Time to plant some roots in Baton Rouge (until Tuscaloosa comes knocking)!

It appears Lane has chosen the Yoglates Studio in Baton Rouge to do his daily morning workout. The studio posted this BANGER Monday morning and set the internet on fire.

Welcome to Louisiana, Lane!

Lane Kiffin is settling in

But first, Yoglates! Starting Day 1 off right with a hot and sweaty workout! 🧘‍♀️🔥💪 The yoga tradition continues with LSU & Yoglates. Geaux Tigers!

My God. Give Lane Kiffin credit, he's wasting no time. Not shedding a single tear for his former team in Oxford. He's moved on to greener pastures. Don't know what the hot yoga scene was like in Oxford, but it seems to be a well-oiled machine in Baton Rouge.

What a week, huh? As a Gators fan, I'm exhausted. As a college football fan, I'm exhausted. As a lover of #drama, I'm enthralled. I can't get enough of it. Only in college football does this happen. It's why it's the best sport in America.

I still can't believe Lane just burnt the place down on the way out. Well, I guess I can believe it. We all should've seen it coming. But, part of me thought Lane had actually changed after so many nasty breakups in the past.

That was the whole point of this, right? To rebuild his reputation? After the Oakland mess, and the USC mess, and the Tennessee disaster, and the tarmac incident … he went to FAU, dabbled with a couple Sun Belt championships, and then finally got back to the SEC and made Ole Miss an absolute powerhouse.

And he was fun along the way. Soundbite after soundbite. He seemed like he'd changed after all. Part of me really thought he'd stay in Oxford, if anything, just because he couldn't stand the thought of leaving the program on the cusp of an actual playoff appearance.

And then he bailed. He didn't just bail. He lit a match, flicked it toward Ole Miss HQ, and grabbed the next flight out.

Now, he's landed safely in Baton Rouge, sweating his ass off on a crisp December Monday.

What a world.