Lane Kiffin Sends Subtle Message About His Future With Racy Halloween Post

The greatest #content coach in college football history is at it AGAIN this morning. Lane Kiffin doesn't miss, boys and girls. Ever. And don't you forget it!

I'm all in on #LaneWatch2025. We do it every single year, and I'm invested every single year. I know it'll eventually break my heart as a Gators fan, but I don't care. The journey makes it all worth it.

For those who don't know (that's none of you, but I'm going to explain it anyway), Kiffin is once again the hottest name in the college football coaching world right now.

Florida fired Billy Napier. They want Lane Kiffin. They've wanted Lane for years now.

LSU recently canned Brian Kelly. Folks would have you believe LSU is a better job and a better fit for Lane Kiffin.

Penn State is lurking, although he ain't going to Penn State.

Basically, it comes down to Kiffin staying put at Ole Miss (which I would do), or leaving for either LSU or Florida.

We all caught up? Good! Now, let's check in with the coach himself on this first Saturday of November:

Lane Kiffin does it AGAIN!

Incredible. What a post from Lane Kiffin. So much going on here. Let's start with the obvious …

Layla Kiffin, Lane's ex-wife who he recently reconciled with, can absolutely play in SEC country. Doesn't matter if it's Oxford, Baton Rouge or Gainesville. Her style of ball travels. The offense works in rain, snow, or a muggy September in Florida. She can win you an SEC championship no matter what.

Let's get that straight right off the bat.

Now, to the tea leaves …

"Spot the ball." That's what I'm locked in on, which is saying a lot given Layla Kiffin's boobs are hanging out right in front of me.

"Spot the ball" is a phrase coined by … Billy Napier! That was his thing this year. It didn't work, but it was his thing:

Obviously, this is another incredible troll job by Lane Kiffin. Again, he's undefeated in this business. Nobody comes close. Everything Lane does has meaning behind it. It's all intentional. This was 100% intentional.

Combine that with the message behind the costumes – "curiosity killed the cat" – and this is an all-timer from Lane. Bravo.

It also, most likely, means nothing. He's got a big showdown with South Carolina tonight. I assume Ole Miss will win by 20, but it's also a game they could easily lose. We see it every year with Lane and Ole Miss. Remember the Florida game last season? Cost them a shot at a national title.

So, he's gotta be locked in tonight. He is. But, that doesn't mean he can't have Layla let the girls breathe and send a subtle little message to Gainesville at the same time.

Spot the ball.

Let's have a big Saturday.