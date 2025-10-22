Taylor Sheridan Series Spins Up Internet With Spicy Photos Ahead Of Season 2

"Landman" has the internet buzzing ahead of its season two premiere.

The awesome Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas and stars Billy Bob Thornton as fixer Tommy Norris.

It's a wildly fun series full of dark moments, drama, suspense, violence and Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph providing a handful of lighthearted moments.

You're definitely missing out if you're not watching.

"Landman" shares viral photos ahead of season two.

Season two premieres November 16th, and Paramount+ is doing what it can to generate as much buzz online as possible.

The show's official Instagram page posted photos of Larter and Randolph ahead of the show's return asking, "What are they going to get up to in season 2?"

Good question! I have no doubt the characters both women play will remain central to the story moving forward.

The show also fired off some viral photos of Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton.

If you have a big time show, then you need to make sure the pedal stays on the metal, and that's exactly what Paramount+ and "Landman" are doing.

Larter and Randolph have also done their part to make sure the buzz doesn't die down ahead of season two.

"Landman" is a bit of a rarity in Sheridan's universe in the sense that it actually has some strong comedy vibes to it…..at times.

Yes, it's ominous as all hell at times, but Angela (Larter) and Aynsley (Randolph) are clearly designed to bring a bit of comedic relief to an otherwise very dark series. Most of Sheridan's work has no reprieve.

Also, if you haven't seen the trailer for season two yet, you can watch it below. It's clear that there is a lot more carnage and chaos on the way.

Make sure to catch the premiere of season two on November 16th, and keep checking back to OutKick for the latest coverage and updates as we have it. Have a fun theory for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.