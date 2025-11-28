Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Brutally Crushed By Fans, But Are People Overreacting?

"Landman" fans don't seem too impressed with season two.

The second season of the incredibly popular Taylor Sheridan series premiered on November 16th on Paramount+.

The first two episodes are currently out and the third will hit the streaming platform this Sunday. As I expected, there's been an insane amount of buzz tied to the new season.

You can read my early review here. I'm definitely enjoying what I've seen so far.

"Landman" fans aren't pleased with season two.

While I'm very pleased with season two (to be clear, I've seen several more episodes than the public), fans are far from impressed.

Season two currently holds an unbelievably bad 41 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's not just bad. Being under 50 percent is the definition of a disaster.

For comparison, the first season of "Landman" holds a 63 percent rating from viewers. Furthermore, other hits from Sheridan regularly break the 70 percent mark with ease.

So, what is the main beef viewers have? I honestly can't identify any clear issues with season two. Does it have a bit more of a slow burn feel to it? For sure, but the stakes have also never been higher as Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has been thrust into a key leadership position.

Plus, season two introduced Sam Elliott as Tommy's dad, T.L. It took no time at all for Elliott's presence to steal the scene.

That man is an incredibly gifted talent, and Sheridan bringing him into the "Landman" universe was a genius idea.

It's one of the best casting decisions the creative visionary has ever made, and that's saying a lot.

It really does seem like people are way overreacting with *JUST TWO EPISODES* from season two out. Give it some time, and just enjoy the ride. No reason to panic or flip out this early into the season. Let's dial back the outrage just a bit and see how it unfolds. Are you watching "Landman" season two? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.