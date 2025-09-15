Hit TV Show Releases Inside Look At Explosive New Season, Fans Will Be Excited: PHOTOS

"Landman" fans have another look at the upcoming season.

Season two of the epic series created by Taylor Sheridan premieres November 16th on Paramount+, and I think it's safe to say fans are incredibly excited.

Billy Bob Thornton crushed it in season one, and it's now time to find out where the story of Tommy Norris goes from here.

A preview for season two was recently released, and it's clear Sheridan plans on picking up right where he left off.

"Landman" season two photos released.

Well, we now have more content to dive into ahead of "Landman" returning in a couple months. The show's official Instagram page released a bunch of photos from the upcoming season.

As indicated in the preview for season two, Demi Moore's character is definitely going to be elevated in the new episodes.

That's good news because she's a hell of an actress.

As for what will happen in season two, I have zero inside information to share, but knowing what we know about Sheridan, you can expect it to be dark as all hell.

"Landman" is more light-hearted than many of his other hits, but it's still a dark drama at its core. Season one ended with a shocking death, and it's now time to watch Tommy's ascension to hold even more power in the oil business.

The outcomes are truly limitless, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

Do you have any big predictions for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.