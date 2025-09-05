Sinister 'Landman' Season 2 Preview Will Fire Up Fans, Darkness Is Coming: WATCH

The preview for "Landman" season two is here, and it's epic.

"Landman" returns for the start of season two on November 16th on Paramount+ with Billy Bob Thornton, once again, leading the way. Hype has clearly hit a deafening level.

Season one ended with pure chaos, carnage and death. Now, it's time to find out where things go from here.

"Landman" season two preview released.

Well, it looks like fans are going to pick up right where they left off in the closing moments of season one, and there will be a *VERY* heavy dose of Demi Moore's character.

I like it. I like it a lot. It will be cool to see Cami's rise to power following the events of season one.

You can watch the intense preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone who thought there was going to be sunshine and rainbows and the end of the "Landman" tunnel is clearly going to be disappointed.

The rest of us were expecting an unnerving ride as the story continues to unfold, and that's exactly what we're going to get.

Plus, it appears we finally have some serious details about Sam Elliott's character. It appears he's going to be Tommy Norris' dad. That's going to be epic to watch. Two star actors sharing the screen together in a world created by Taylor Sheridan is always a great time.

Isn't the photo below enough to spark your interest? It certainly is for me.

What are your expectations for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.