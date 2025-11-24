'Landman' Stuns Viewers With Shocking New Episode, Features Wild Twist: REACTIONS

The latest episode of "Landman" has viewers fired up.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan aired episode two of season two this past Sunday, and viewers wasted no time before diving in.

The stakes of the oil business in Texas have never been higher for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his family.

The season two premiere was excellent, and Sheridan kept things rolling in episode two.

"Landman" shocks viewers with ending of new episode.

One of the major storylines of season two is Cooper Norris' attempts to get into the oil business on his own. He has found some shocking and immediate success…..but it's not as simple as it seems.

A mysterious financier has bankrolled Cooper's operation, and Tommy is hellbent on getting to the bottom of who is supplying the money.

The answer was revealed in the closing moments, and it's not good.

Gallino (Andy Garcia), a cartel kingpin, is running the company Cooper signed a deal with, and Tommy's son has no idea the world he's now put himself in.

The reveal scene grabbed viewers by the throat, and refused to let go.

The episode also featured a pair of emotional scenes between the Norris men, including a heart-to-heart between Tommy and Norris after visiting T.L. (Sam Elliott). It was another masterclass from Sheridan in writing about family dynamics over different generations.

Now, plenty of different reactions are rolling in on Reddit from viewers. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It genuinely feels they've taken the feedback to heart and recalibrated the show. Rebecca finally has a purpose (and a set up to be true antagonist rather than a contrived one?), the girls and their zany antics are still there but way shorter screen time, and in return we get more gritty neo-Western oil vibes. Excellent. I hope they keep this up.

Who's cutting onions in my room during that car ride scene?

Tommy's dad scene was so good. Probably one of the best shot/acted scene from the whole show. That with their drive back. Shows so good Cooper or Tommy are not around their women. The women in this show are just ridiculous.

That scene in the truck about oil prices dropping was some of the shameless sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life lmao.

Him yelling at the radio guys saying just f**king play a song...omg. that's me 7 days a week!! I laughed so hard.

Cool moment between Tommy and Cooper in the truck

Say what you will about how wacky this show can get but Sam Elliott was the perfect choice to play Tommy's father.

There were some great bits in this episode. I really enjoyed the scenes of Tommy and Cooper + adding in Sam Elliott was good stuff too. The stuff Ariana sucks, but it makes sense too. They were each other's comfort but now there's a bit more of what it might be if they stay together. I wish they would just toss Ainsley and Angela away, that's valuable screentime that could be better used for scenes like Cooper and Tommy in the car. What Cooper said was beautiful.

The "old people" police scene is perhaps my favorite scene so far.

The series is doing really well. But it's a bit ridiculous to enter into such a large oil deal and then scrutinize the contract so carelessly. While some things in the series progress very logically, others are very straightforward.

I thought that this episode reached the quality of some of the early Season 1 episodes.

Definitely one of the best episodes. Sam Elliott has been an amazing addition to the show. Sam, Billy Bob and Jacob's scene were some of the best in the entire show. The season has started off amazing. Was reading the Tulsa King thread on that show's finale, and I see a lot of the same stuff repeated on both subs that I wanted to share here.

The Cartel story line from Season 1 continues......interested to see how this plays out. I also wonder how cooked MTex is gonna be if they cant find that $450 million

This episode was great in my opinion. I legit laughed at the nursing home debacle and then almost shed a tear during the Cooper/Tommy driving scene as my son was sleeping next to me. The twist at the end of this episode gives me much hope for an action-packed/eventful season. The 1st episode didn't really set up much to be excited about I originally thought.

I said it before season two even aired, and I'll say it again. Adding Sam Elliott to the cast was a genius decision by Taylor Sheridan.

T.L. is going to play a major role in the arc of the Norris family moving forward, and he also represents the generational chaos and trauma in the family's DNA.

"Landman" has always had plenty of dark moments. The introduction of T.L. proves that well runs incredibly deep.

Throw in the fact Cooper got himself into business with the cartels without realizing it and the stage is set for an epic second season.

What did you think of episode two of season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.