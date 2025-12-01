'Landman' Shocks Fans With Wild Episode, Sparks Viral Reactions

"Landman" continues to draw a wide variety of reactions from fans as Season 2 rolls on.

Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas premiered on Nov. 16 on Paramount+, and Episode 3 hit the streaming platform on Sunday.

So far, I'm really enjoying Season 2, but not everyone feels the same way. There has been significant criticism from fans after the first two episodes aired.

It appears the show is now wrapping people back in.

Fans react to new "Landman" episode.

The third episode of the new season included a bunch of wild moments. It opened with the chaos of a poisonous leak that caused a deadly disaster, but that was far from the pinnacle moment.

Things hit a head with Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and Gallino (Andy Garcia) in a heated office meeting over the latter's business relationship with Cooper Norris.

It didn't stop there. The situation then rolled into an unexpected drink session with Cami (Demi Moore) and Angela (Ali Larter). The more we get to see Garcia on screen, the better it is for everyone.

The same can be said for Sam Elliott, who has been fairly limited through three episodes. Those two are exceptional, and both have been a significant boost to the "Landman" universe.

It's also clear from Episode 3 that Cami is a shattered woman. The closing moments of the episode are absolutely crushing and also set the table for all hell to break loose with M-Tex.

There's also a clear observation that can't be ignored: Fans who might have been checking out appear to be coming back in.

Reactions rolled in on Reddit, and while there is a range, it appears as if people were mostly impressed with Episode 3 of Season 2:

"I understand why you smoke" probably my favorite line of the entire series lmao I really like Cami.

Honestly this episode felt like an actual storyline is being established. Pretty damn good one.

Alan taking a beer bottle to the noggin & casually engaging in conversation directly after is HILARIOUS

Are we back? Feels like we're back. And shout out to Demi for being so effortlessly captivating. Billy's of course the star but Demi is proving to be a great scene partner.

She was excellent, and finally showed way more character than her usual reserved, serious, quiet self.

Telling a cartel boss that you "like his wife" after he's clearly been drinking is not the wisest of decisions lmao

Best episode of the season so far.

Andy Garcia has a certain je ne sais quoi or gravitas when he’s on screen. It’s almost like he’s way out of this show’s league. Now my only hope is that he has the gravitational pull to bring series to a new height and not the contrary.

So they seem to be heading toward an unholy union with Gallino, out of sheer desperation for cash.

Love Andy Garcia character, gonna get interesting!

Idk if it's Demi Moore or Cami Miller but every scene she's in is just incredible & heart felt.

This was a good episode!

The show works when it focuses on the machinations of the oil business. Garcia is a great addition. He’s got amazing screen presence.

This season is blowing last season out of the water so far. This is fun.

Best episode this season so far, can tell we are in for a good storyline for the remainder, absolutely f**king love this show

Dude Tommy and Cami are such an awesome pair. I'm sure im in the minority in this but I really hope we get rid of Angela some how and they put them together. That restaurant scene was brilliant before they sat down with Andy Garcia lol.

Strong episode. The show feels like it's ironing out the kinks, but we still have to deal with whatever ridiculous thing Angela is doing that week. Looks like Tommy and Cami will end up doing business with Gallino since they have no money. Or it will be revealed Monty was already in bed with drug cartels (or other shady characters) to keep his business going.

I think it's very safe to say fans were very impressed with the new episode, despite some early pushback to Season 2. Just give it time and let it develop. You know Sheridan isn't going to let viewers down. Are you watching Season 2? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.