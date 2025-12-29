'Landman' Releases Sexually Charged Episode, Fan Reactions Pour In

"Landman" hit fans with a new episode, and it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in.

Season two of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business is currently airing on Paramount+. As expected, it's taking the TV world by storm.

The first season was a monster hit, and season two has taken things to a new level.

"Landman" Fans React To New Episode

In the spirit of keeping things spoiler free, I won't ruin the episode for anyone not caught up. What I will say is that the seventh episode of the season didn't include any super explosive moments.

What it did include was a lot of sexually charged moments. We opened the episode…..with a scene that is about as R-rated as it gets. That was followed up by Cooper and Ariana in the shower and now Rebecca and the geologist appear attached at the hip.

That third point actually is becoming a big plot point. Turns out having sex with a subordinate isn't okay, even in the world of "Landman." I guess some lines just shouldn't be crossed, even in the world of fiction.

While there wasn't any stand-out moment that shocked the audience, I do have to say I'm officially done with Ariana. I understand her character is designed to be miserable and easy to hate, but she's gone next level annoying.

The dialogue in the shower was so over the top it's not even funny. Who speaks like that? The character is unbearable, but Paulina Chavez is still on her way to becoming a rock star.

In terms of how fans are feeling, a lot of reactions are pouring in on Reddit. Many seem to agree with my assessment that not much actually happened, despite the fact the season is winding down.

You can check out the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I don't really have any commentary for this episode because nothing is happening

After Boss made that 20 year speech, I'm thinking he'll die on the job before the season ends.

Synopsis: We didn't want to pay Demi Moore and Andy Garcia this week.

Cami & M-Tex are what makes this show about oil but when you don't include either of them aside from the 2 minute conversation between Rebecca & Nate then what exactly are we watching? Hypothetically lets say it isn't about oil I still don't know what it's about. Family I guess? It's not dramatic enough to call a drama. No guns and car chases so can't be action. No suspense or critical thinking so can't be a thriller. I honestly have an no idea what i'm watching anymore. What a drop off from season 1.

Only positive takeaway I have from this episode is that I'm happy Boss got his Rolex for 20 years with M-Tex.

I… I thought this was a show about the oil industry.

First Taylor Sheridan show? The only ones so far that actually seems to stick to the premise is lioness, and Mayor of Kingstown mostly

This episode stunk 🙁

This is rapidly becoming a 20 minute show if I have to keep fast forwarding through all the f***ing.

When Cooper steps into the shower with Ariana and his legs are just as skinny as hers 😂

Alright made it through the episode. Big problem is having this season is everything is too damn predictable. Nothing stunning or unexpected happens. Last season we got a good mix of "oh sh*t" moments. This season I genuinely can’t think of one moment with any of the main characters that caught me off guard.

3 straight scenes of couples to start the show. & the 3rd one finally decides to talk about oil.

Man I normally don't mind slow episodes, but this one was 100% filler. I'm hoping these last three give us a little more bang for our buck before it ends.

One thing that this show has spectacularly failed at is having multiple interconnected main storylines. Instead it has multiple small ones while the main gets the least screen time. Backwards. And despite there being several small ones, they aren't sophisticated enough to even dissect.

I really hate Ainsley this episode. Somehow someway this show has to tell us why she hates Cooper so much.

This episode was a wash. Where is Ariana’s baby? I’m so disappointed in season 2. End the series now.

Only 3 episodes remaining. Hoping the final 3 start resembling season 1.

As you can see, fan opinions are split all over the place, and it's safe to say a lot of people weren't overly impressed. It's definitely true that episode seven felt like a filler episode. Now, we just have a handful of episodes left before the season is over. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.