'Landman' Stars Have Fans Going Crazy With Tease Of Second Season Of Taylor Sheridan Hit: WATCH

"Landman" returns in a little more than a week, and it appears fans are in for a wild ride.

The hit show created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and Billy Bob Thornton leads the way as Tommy Norris.

Season one was nothing short of incredible. It was gritty, dark, violent, ominous and also had plenty of humorous moments.

It's the last point that sets "Landman" apart. Generally speaking, there's not a lot of humor in Sheridan's works. "Landman" struck the perfect balance, and fans can't wait for it to return on November 16th.

"Landman" cast teases crazy second season.

Anything Sheridan touches turns to gold and draws massive viewership numbers. "Landman" has turned into one of the most popular shows on TV, and for good reason.

Hype is off the charts for season two. Anything less than an exceptional run would be a massive disappointment.

The good news is it sounds like fans are in for a crazy time, judging from a video the show released of the cast teasing season two.

Prepare for a "roller coaster."

Check out the inside look at season two below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The hype for "Landman" season two is at a deafening level. People can't wait to find out where the show goes after the crazy cliffhanger to close out season one.

Plus, the cast for season two now includes Sam Elliott. That man is a legend in the acting game, and it's also not his first rodeo with Sheridan.

The two previously teamed up for "1883." Now, they're running it back. It's always a great thing whenever you can add a man like Sam Elliott to an already great show.

You can catch the start of "Landman" season two on November 16th, and make sure to check back for our latest coverage as we have it. There's no doubt I'll be watching every second of the way. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.