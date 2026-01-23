'Landman' Co-Creator Teases Major Change For New Season, News Will Have Fans Amped Up

"Landman" might be going back to its roots in Season 3.

Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's mega-popular series about the oil business in Texas recently wrapped up on Paramount+.

The season as a whole was rather rocky, but there's no question the finale was very solid as the Norris family set itself up with its own oil business.

For a season that was all over the place, it was great to see Sheridan and the cast go out with a wildly strong finale.

"Landman" co-creator says Season 3 pivot is coming

After the strong Season 2 finale, it now sounds like "Landman" might be going back to its roots with a "reset," according to co-founder Christian Wallace.

"It’s kind of a reset [for Season 3]. We have these characters entering into different dynamics with one another, and now we have T.L., Tommy and Cooper all working at the same company, but not under the auspices of this larger corporation. It’s now family-run, very small, starting from almost scratch. That’s a whole new dynamic for them. Along with these other characters from M-Tex who are taking a pretty big gamble," Wallace explained to The Hollywood Reporter when talking about what comes next.

Wallace was asked what "excites" him about Season 3, and he responded with, "At the end of the day, it is Taylor’s plan and we’re all just waiting on what he decides to do. There’s a great level of trust there that whatever Taylor decides will be the right move. There are a lot of possibilities, but I’m not sure myself exactly how it’s going to play out. So, we’ll see."

A bit of a reset is definitely good news for "Landman" fans. Season 2, in all honesty, wasn't really what fans were expecting.

We need more focus on the oil business and less on Ainsley's adventures with her mom. No disrespect to Michelle Randolph and Ali Larter. Both are incredibly talented, but this is supposed to be a gritty and dark drama about the underbelly of the oil industry in Texas.

The good news is the stage is now perfectly set after the Season 2 finale to return to the stakes of Season 1.

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is in business with his family, and that's going to create some outstanding storylines.

There's no release date for Season 3, but an educated guess puts the timeline at some point in early 2027. Have a fun theory for what comes next? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.