'Landman' Season 3 Runs Into Unexpected Problem That Might Worry Fans, But It's Not All Bad News

"Landman" season two ended in January, and fans can't wait to see what happens in season three.

"Landman" fans can't wait for season three, but production might have to battle something the cast and crew have no control over:

Weather.

The second season of "Landman" wrapped up back in January. Let's be honest, a lot of fans think it was a rocky season with a lot of great moments and plenty of… not as elite scenes.

However, what all fans can agree on is that the show 100% stuck the landing with the finale. There's no question about that at all, and everyone wants to see what comes next.

"Landman" Faces Weather-Related Production Issue

Creator Taylor Sheridan is known for shooting a lot of his projects in Texas, and that includes "Landman." What do we know about Texas? It can be very hot!

That's an impact the cast and crew have to deal with under very hot conditions, according to co-creator Christian Wallace.

Wallace told The Hollywood Reporter the following in January when discussing how the hot Texas weather impacts filming and if season three is likely starting in late 2026/early 2027:

"Oh, definitely. We’re in a groove. We are a little bit later than we were the last two seasons, but that only matters for us because of the heat in Texas. When we get back into production this year, it’s going to be pretty full on, and just getting hotter. That’s the big struggle from a production standpoint for us being on set every day. We have so many exteriors, and that’s a good thing because this show thrives in the dust and the heat and the reality of that gritty, hot world. But it is hard on the crew and cast, and on everybody. Twelve-hour days in 100-plus degree weather is no joke. But that is our cross to bear, not the audiences’. I’m excited about the schedule and I think the rhythm we’re in right now works really well."

While I'm sure dealing with the Texas heat isn't fun, I'm also certain the massive salaries the main cast members are taking home makes it a bit easier.

They can get all the rest and hydration they need while vacationing at five-star resorts or at the beach. The only time it's a serious concern is if it's so hot that the cast can't film.

That will impact the season three premiere, and nobody — me at the top of the list — wants to see that happen.

The good news is it sounds like "Landman" will premiere season three in late 2026 or early 2027. That's really not that far off, all things considered. A year between seasons is something fans will 100% be able to stomach.

It's insane when shows take years between dropping new seasons. It's borderline enraging. Fortunately, "Landman" hasn't had that problem, and I hope it stays that way.

More than anything, I hope "Landman" keeps its momentum high after finishing season two on a strong note. We'll definitely be following all the updates here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.