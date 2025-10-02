Intense Trailer Drops For Taylor Sheridan Hit, Promises Sinister Ride: WATCH

The full trailer for "Landman" season two is here, and it's dripping in epic levels of chaos.

The hit series about the oil business in Texas stars Billy Bob Thornton as fixer Tommy Norris, and the gritty drama is easily one of Taylor Sheridan's greatest creations.

Who knew the man who brought the world a neo-Western mega-hit would also be able to pivot to the oil business?

Sheridan is in a league of his own, and it looks like he's going to rock and roll again with season two.

"Landman" season two trailer promises dark ride.

The first teaser for season two arrived in early September, and set a very solid tone. Well, with the season two premiere about six weeks out, Paramount+ dropped the full trailer for fans, and it's every bit as good as you'd expect.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How great does season two look like it's going to be? I know Billy Bob Thornton has had a lot of great roles over the years, but "Landman" might be the best job he's ever done.

He is captivating every moment he's on the screen, and he's also surrounded by an outrageous level of talent. Fans got to see a decent amount of Demi Moore in season one. Expect a lot more in season two as she ascends to the oil throne.

Furthermore, Sam Elliott - a living legend - also has a huge role in season two after returning to the Sheridan universe following his performance in "1883."

I can't wait to see what he brings to the table. I have no doubt it will only further boost "Landman" to new heights.

You can catch the return of "Landman" on November 16th on Paramount+. We'll certainly have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer and predictions for the new season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.