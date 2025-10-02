Intense Trailer Drops For Taylor Sheridan Hit, Promises Sinister Ride: WATCH

"Landman" season two premieres on November 16th on Paramount+

PublishedUpdated

The full trailer for "Landman" season two is here, and it's dripping in epic levels of chaos.

The hit series about the oil business in Texas stars Billy Bob Thornton as fixer Tommy Norris, and the gritty drama is easily one of Taylor Sheridan's greatest creations.

Who knew the man who brought the world a neo-Western mega-hit would also be able to pivot to the oil business?

Sheridan is in a league of his own, and it looks like he's going to rock and roll again with season two.

"Landman" season two premieres on November 16th. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"Landman" season two trailer promises dark ride.

The first teaser for season two arrived in early September, and set a very solid tone. Well, with the season two premiere about six weeks out, Paramount+ dropped the full trailer for fans, and it's every bit as good as you'd expect.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

How great does season two look like it's going to be? I know Billy Bob Thornton has had a lot of great roles over the years, but "Landman" might be the best job he's ever done.

He is captivating every moment he's on the screen, and he's also surrounded by an outrageous level of talent. Fans got to see a decent amount of Demi Moore in season one. Expect a lot more in season two as she ascends to the oil throne.

Furthermore, Sam Elliott - a living legend - also has a huge role in season two after returning to the Sheridan universe following his performance in "1883."

I can't wait to see what he brings to the table. I have no doubt it will only further boost "Landman" to new heights.

Landman (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Sam Elliott will play a major role in "Landman" season two. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

You can catch the return of "Landman" on November 16th on Paramount+. We'll certainly have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer and predictions for the new season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.