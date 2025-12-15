'Landman' Stuns Viewers With Intense Episode Featuring Unexpected Ending, Reactions Flood In

Episode five of season two of "Landman" aired Sunday night on Paramount+.

The latest episode of "Landman" is out and it's captivating fans.

The hit Taylor Sheridan series about the oil business in Texas is currently airing season two on Paramount+.

Just like the first season, it's absolutely captivating TV viewers and the entertainment world with Billy Bob Thornton leading the way.

"Landman" viewers react to episode five of season two.

The fifth episode of the new season featured many key moments and lots of character development. There's definitely a slow burn vibe underway.

The two biggest moments of "The Pirate Dinner" revolved around Tommy buying out Cooper's oil leases and pushing M-Tex Oil closer into business with Gallino.

It was inevitable that the cartel kingpin and Tommy would further cross paths. Andy Garcia didn't join the show to play a minor role. It's clear that Gallino is going to be a power player down the stretch, and episode five continued to set the stage for that to happen.

Second, M-Tex's financials continue to be an absolute mess, and Cami is scrambling to find hundreds of millions of dollars to keep the company alive.

Enter Gallino again.

In an epic scene, Tommy explains to Cami that Gallino is a cartel boss and his money is dirty as hell. She doesn't care. She's made her decision and M-Tex is moving forward with a deal with him. Things are about to get real spicy.

That leads me to the very unexpected ending of the episode. For once, the Norris family and friends had a dinner that didn't end in absolute disaster. Instead, there was a very fun and lighthearted pirate-themed dinner.

Is Sam Elliott incredible on the screen throughout the entire show? The answer is yes. It was really neat to see Sheridan take a step back and inject some joy into the series.

It didn't take fans long at all to flood onto Reddit and share a variety of reactions. Check out some of the comments below:

This season has been lacking in action but the character development and story has been great

"I’ve been opening doors for 80 f*cking years. I’m pretty sure I’ve mastered the task." I laughed too hard at that. This was a really good episode.

Andy Garcia practicing golf wearing a double breasted suit in his office is just too much wealth for my eyes 😮‍💨

Wow Rebecca got left with egg on her face, thats a first. I knew that first meeting she had with those same people went way too smooth & unrealistic.

So much business operations details in conversations this episode to really pay attention to and understand so we understand where Cooper, Tommy, Danny, and Cami are all coming from.

Honestly probably not a popular opinion in this community but I enjoy this show. It’s very stupid and does not make any sense sometimes but it’s fun and enjoyable and when it gets to the oil business stuff that’s when it excels all the other stuff I don’t mind honestly I feel they just building for a couple more seasons but it’s a good show not take it to seriously but still very enjoyable in my opinion

"There's some things worth rushing, and others should move caterpillar slow. Marriage is the latter, son!"

Another good episode! I'm pleasantly surprised by the length of the episodes (after witnessing Tulsa King and their 30 minutes long episodes) Sam Elliott continues to shine, he steals every single scene he's in! I was afraid of another cringe dinner scene but I guess we'll find out next week, the pirate thing looks really cool. Demi Moore was only in one scene??? she needs more screentime! Andy Garcia too. Idk what's gonna happen with Cooper and Ariana but I foresee messiness, the look on Tommy's face when Cooper told him about the marriage proposal was really funny.

A family dinner/event without the wife starting a damn argument thank you

If we could get more scenes like the one of the meeting with Tommy, Cami, Alan & the lawyers with that tense music then Landman can be a #1 hit on television. But until then ...

Cooper and Ariana scenes are annoying AF. I’ve been trying with them but this "proposal" or whatever it’s supposed to be was aggravating. I could deal with Cooper even though he’s naive about everything

I don’t mind them I agree some times they are very confusing but honestly I think that’s was the goal there both young and seems like cooper hasn’t been in a serious relationship before and Ariana only been in one and this one very different than the previous I think if they keep doing season that they will evolve hopefully that my take

I would quit on the spot if my boss is cool with making a deal with a cartel boss that f*cked me up.

I want to see more Rebecca, less of the son and his gf. Also more Ainsley

Ariana's dad is a badass

This season is ten times better than the first one so far.

