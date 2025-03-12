Hit Taylor Sheridan Show Gets Great News About Its Future: DETAILS

"Landman" fans received some great news Wednesday.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Billy Bob Thornton as a fixer in the Texas oil business, and season one was outstanding.

It was the perfect blend of darkness and humor. Tommy Norris (Thornton) took viewers into the dark and corrupt world of the oil fields, working with cartels and always trying to maintain an edge.

Aysnley Norris (Michelle Randolph) and Tommy's ex-wife Angela (played by the great Ali Larter) provided some more lighthearted story arcs and comedy.

"Landman" renewed for season two.

Well, fans have a lot more episodes about Tommy, his crew and family on the way. The network announced Monday that "Landman" has officially been renewed for a second season.

There's no exact timeline known for when Taylor Sheridan's latest monster hit will return, but an educated guess would put a likely season two premiere at some point in early 2026.

You can check out the announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is great news for fans of entertainment. It's also a sign that Taylor Sheridan remains on an unstoppable roll.

He capped off "Yellowstone" ending by gifting fans "Landman" and season two of "Lioness." The man simply doesn't miss, and the gritty series about the oil business is without question some of his best work.

Thornton is outstanding. He steals every single scene he's in.

I also have to give a special shoutout to Kayla Wallace and Jacob Lofland for crushing it in their respective roles. The whole cast is stacked and impressive.

Season one also ended with a shocking death that left Tommy in uncharted territory and with newfound influence and power.

If you haven't already started watching "Landman," then I suggest you do as quickly as possible. It's a show you can cruise through once you start watching. Now, we sit and kick around theories on season two until it returns. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.