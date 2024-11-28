TV Scene Crushes Woke Environmentalist, Sets Social Media On Fire

An awesome moment from "Landman" is going viral, and it absolutely crushes woke environmentalists.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan follows the oil business in Texas, and it's outstanding.

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris - a fixer for a massive oil operation. He's outstanding in the role, and there's nothing woke fat on the bone. The show is just pure entertainment.

It's another Sheridan masterclass in storytelling.

"Landman" scene goes viral

A scene featuring Tommy lecturing a lawyer on the stupidity of eliminating all oil and gas is going viral on social media, and it's a must-watch moment from the show.

It's almost like Sheridan really wanted to get something off his chest and used Tommy in "Landman" to do it.

Watch the scene below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've probably watched the clip above a dozen times already. It's amazing. It's taking social media by storm. The tweet above has been seen more than 2.6 million times and has been retweeted more than 6,500 times.

It really makes you wonder how Taylor Sheridan really feels! The fact he wrote this into "Landman" shouldn't surprise anyone. He's done the exact same thing in his other shows. "Lioness" preaches the reality of terrorism and "Yellowstone" has multiple moments like the one above.

In fact, John Dutton famously cooked a vegan in a debate.

I'm not an energy expert, but I think Tommy might be onto something with his argument. Completely cutting off oil and gas seems like it might have some serious consequences.

Some estimates say it could take more than 25 years to mainstream green energy in America. That's a long way off, folks!

Anyone who thinks the switch can be made quickly and without pain is kidding themselves.

What do you think of the epic monologue from Billy Bob Thornton in "Landman." Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.