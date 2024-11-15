Taylor Sheridan's New TV Series Is Shockingly Brutal And Outstanding | REVIEW

Taylor Sheridan has another monster hit on his hands with "Landman."

Basic information:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña

Plot description: Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast "Boomtown" from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Episode count: 10

Premiere date: November 17th

I've been incredibly excited for "Landman" ever since I first caught wind of the series with Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm.

Then, the trailer arrived, and my expectations went soaring through the roof. A series about rugged and gritty people in the oil business in Texas? Yeah, say no more. I'm sold, but like with anything, you simply don't know if it will live up to the hype until you get a chance to see it.

I'm happy to report that "Landman" exceeds all expectations.

"Landman" from Taylor Sheridan is outstanding television.

The good people at Paramount+ gave me the opportunity to see a significant chunk of "Landman" early, and I was blown away by what I watched unfold over the course of multiple episodes.

The series follows oil fixer/crisis executive Tommy Norris (Thornton) as he navigates the violent, brutal and sometimes deadly world of the oil business in Texas.

People hoping for many uplifting moments and smiles in "Landman" are in for a massive disappointment. This show is about the carnage and pain tied to the booms and collapses of the oil business, and the incredibly rough figures that are involved. The series is downright brutal at times, and unforgiving at all times.

Is Norris a good man? Most certainly not, but he's exactly what oil executive Monty Miller (Hamm) needs in order to make sure his business flourishes.

The only positive spot of the series is Norris' daughter Ainsley, and even her moments of brightness are few and far between. His son Copper (Lofland) - a bright young man who dropped out of college - desperately wants to make a name for himself in the oil business, and this is where the show really shines.

The reality is most viewers have no idea what the hell goes on in the oil business. We learn through Copper's eyes and development. The character serves not just as a great way to advance the plot but to also educate the audience. Sheridan's creativity shines through with this character.

There's also plenty of pain and heartbreak associated with Copper's trial by fire, but I can't say much more than that. You'll know it when you see it.

"Landman" has a lot of similar vibes to Sheridan's previous work. Viewers will definitely see elements familiar to "Lioness," "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Yellowstone."

Is it his darkest show? No, but it's certainly up there. It's incredibly impressive how gritty down to the sound "Landman" is at all times, and that's what makes it so captivating.

There's a serious argument to be made "Lioness" is the best show on TV right now, but I think fans will absolutely debate whether it's now a 1A/1B situation with "Landman" arriving Sunday. At this point, I think most viewers will agree both are better than "Yellowstone" - which I still love, of course - and I look forward to the debate about which of Sheridan's productions deserves the top spot. Either way, you need to be watching "Landman" because it's a masterclass in great television. Make sure to let me know your thoughts once you do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.