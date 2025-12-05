'Landman' Gets Major Announcement On Its Future, News Will Excite Fans: DETAILS

"Landman" is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Billy Bob Thornton as an oil fixer in Texas. It's one of Sheridan's greatest creations.

Season 2 is currently airing, and as expected, it's every bit as awesome as fans anticipated. With Sheridan leaving in the future for NBCUniversal, some have speculated on the show's future.

Fans now have an official answer.

"Landman" renewed for third season.

Paramount+ officially announced on Friday afternoon that the show has been renewed for a third season before the second has even concluded. Sam Elliott previously let it slip this was going to happen, but nothing is official in Hollywood until it's signed, sealed and delivered.

The streaming giant also announced that the premiere of season two was watched by a staggering 9.2 million people in the first 48 hours after its release.

The data is another fun reminder of Sheridan's unstoppable influence and power in the entertainment world.

"Landman" being ruined for a third season is a great win for TV fans. It really does feel like the days of studios pumping out woke garbage is over, and Sheridan shattered that nonsense.

It was a new era as soon as "Yellowstone" took the country by storm. Its shocking success made it clear that entertaining content would be rewarded by viewers.

Give viewers clear good guys and bad guys, drama, suspense, some violence and maybe a splash of romance and the rest will sort itself out just fine.

Now, let's get some fun theories rolling in for the rest of season 2. Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.