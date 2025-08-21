Jerry Jones Reacts To Stunning TV Cameo That Broke The Internet: WATCH

Jerry Jones appeared in episode nine of "Landman" season one.

Jerry Jones broke down his viral appearance on "Landman."

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys appeared in the ninth episode of season one of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business.

The hospital scene featured a monologue about family, and it went mega-viral on social media. Viewers were impressed by his acting skills.

Jerry Jones explains viral "Landman" scene.

Jones appeared Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends," and briefly touched on the standout scene from season one.

His acting skills might have been so impressive because he was pretty much just sharing actual details from his life and family.

"The facts are that's a true story, and the real world is that we [his family and children] did get involved together," the Cowboys' owner explained.

Season two of "Landman" is winding down whatever production might be left ahead of its November 16th return on Paramount+.

Without spoiling anything, I think the ending of season one created events that made it very safe to rule out Jerry Jones returning for a second cameo.

Viewers are entering a new world that will likely be crazier, more chaotic and significantly more violent. That's great news for the fans.

Do you have any predictions for season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.