Jerry Jones Shocks Internet With Unexpected TV Appearance

Jerry Jones has the internet talking after an awesome "Landman" cameo.

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan follows the oil business in Texas, and is one of the best shows of the past year.

It's a great reminder of Sheridan's incredible storytelling ability, and it's also insanely gritty and dark. It also now includes the Dallas Cowboys owner on the call sheet.

Jerry Jones appears in 'Landman'

Jones appeared in the ninth episode of season one - titled "Wolfcamp" - in a hospital scene with Tommy and Monty. Turns out, Hollywood might have Jones' name on it if he ever steps away from the gas and oil and running the NFL's most valuable franchise.

You can watch the impressive scene below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people online to weigh in. Below are some of the comments in reaction to Jones' unexpected appearance:

Lol had to get that Dallas Cowboys plug in there too. Probably thinking about his own mortality in that scene. But I gotta admit It was pretty well done.

Wow he’s impressively a lot better at acting than managing a football team.

He does it every day

He’s been acting like a GM for years.

Holy sh*t this was good

That’s not acting, that’s his life. His passion is real.

He’s not acting

That's most definitely not acting

People are so cynical. He crushed it. Best acting debut ever.

Leave it to Taylor Sheridan to call up the NFL's most recognizable owner for a quick appearance in his hit new show.

It just goes to show how powerful his sway in the entertainment business is and has been going back to when "Yellowstone" took off.

Also, let's all be honest, Jones crushed that scene. The man's skills are apparently plentiful.

Props to Jones for crushing it and props to Sheridan and everyone else involved with "Landman" for it being such an awesome series. Are you watching? Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.