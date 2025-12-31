'Landman' Star Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Behind The Scenes Reality Of Hit Series

A "Landman" star is reminding the world that reality doesn't always mirror fiction.

The second season of Taylor Sheridan's ultra-popular oil business-focused series is currently winding down on Paramount+.

There are just three episodes left in season two. I guess time really does fly when you're having fun. One of the biggest parts of the series is the relationship between siblings Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph).

In the show, the pair do an incredible job convincing viewers they hate and despise each other. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

"Landman" Star Jacob Lofland Shines Light On Friendship With Co-Star Michelle Randolph

While viewers might be convinced the characters despise each other, Randolph and Lofland have a positive relationship that's like actual siblings, according to the latter.

"When me and Michelle get to work together we’re always fighting. It’s always an argument, but it’s so funny because our dynamics off the set are not like that. We are like brother and sister off set, but we get along tremendously. So, it’s like we’re really having to act like to not like each other on screen, and as soon as we cut it’s always like, ‘I’m sorry.’ We have a great time. Those scenes are always fun," Lofland explained in a behind-the-scenes video released for the latest episode "Forever Is An Instant."

You can watch his comments at the start of the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fiction: Ainsley and Cooper want to kill each other.

Reality: Randolph and Lofland are great friends.

It's not overly surprising. In fact, it would have been surprising if the two actually hated each other. That would create one hell of an awkward working environment. You're bound to strike up a friendship when you work together for years, and you're in an environment few understand.

Both are already incredibly accomplished talents, and neither has even turned 30 yet. It's also worth noting this isn't Randolph's first rodeo with Taylor Sheridan.

She also starred in "1923" before joining the "Landman" universe. She's a seasoned vet when it comes to hit TV series.

Now, the two have plenty of moments to cook up together as season two closes out and season three begins production. Something tells me there's a lot more chaos on the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.