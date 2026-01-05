'Landman' Fans Erupt With Rage After Horrible New Episode: REACTIONS

Episode eight of season two premiered Sunday on Paramount+.

"Landman" dropped its latest episode on Sunday, and fans don't appear impressed.

Taylor Sheridan's series starring Billy Bob Thornton as an oil business fixer and executive is currently airing season two on Paramount+.

Personally, I have enjoyed much of the season, but there's not much I can really say that was impressive about the new episode.

It was a complete dud.

"Landman" fans react to latest episode.

When I say the episode was a dud, I mean it was borderline a complete waste of an episode. Very little moments of actual importance or substance happened.

The only real major moment was when it was revealed that Gallino had figured out a way to more or less steal Cami's company as the latter prepared a risky drilling operation.

Of course, that should come as a surprise to nobody. That was the obvious play from the jump. If you didn't see that plot development coming, then I have to assume you simply weren't paying attention.

Other than that, we got to watch Angela and Ainsley gamble with the elderly and T.L. get physical therapy from a stripper.

What an episode!

As usual, Reddit was on fire with reactions, and I would say the vast majority of fans were very underwhelmed as the season winds down.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The thought process of hiring the stripper sure was something lol TS per usual

The wife, daughter and old folks thing could not be more boring. 🥱

Cami giving Gallino royalty rights on a hunch is a pretty large gamble. Wowzers. Monty gotta be rolling in the grave

Very odd episode

Can we skip all this crap and get back to actual landman thingy please?

It’s really just the stripper as a Physical therapist

Rolling the dice on a 10% chance of return of $400M 🤦‍♂️

I enjoyed the parallel drawn between Angela betting on black and being persistent til it hit, and Cami betting on the drill to hit. You think this episode was foreshadowing the wild catting being a success?

I know Sam Elliot is a legend, but man his character in the show gets old. Every time he’s on the screen I just see a weak man in his character

Though this episode had its fair share of filler it's still miles better than last weeks

The only relevant plot point in this entire episode is cami being a f*cking idiot with her money, everything else didn't need to happen

Setting up for a S2 cliffhanger, don't see much action happening rest of this season. S3 will probably be on the fallout from the off shore drilling.

All I could think was ' damn, scrubs are expensive!" And the old man needs a geri psych eval and an antidepressant.

This is the most depressing character I've seen Sam Elliot play. Definitely not what I expected when he was added.

They’re setting it up to use Cami’s delusional behavior to get her out of the company. She’s never had a job at the company and everything she’s doing is based on emotion.

No more assisted living scenes please they have gotten quite boring 🥱

It's the only thing the writers can think of, to give the wife and daughter something to do. That, and theme dinners. Lazy writing.

Could not give less of a sh*t about the nursing home lady’s husband’s reaction to her cut off scrub top and low rise pants. Dumb dumb dumb. It was great to not have Ariana (aka Texas Monica) on screen this week though.

What the hell is this show anymore?

It’s a full blown family drama now, with some oil stuff on the side.

Moments of greatness interrupted by short skirts , low cut shirts and a lot of nonsense and innuendo that doesn’t matter. The early scene with TL and Tommy at the pool was heart wrenching and beautifully executed. Please let’s move the storyline along. Less mommy/daughter volunteer casino field trips and more oil drilling. Isn’t that what this is about?

Did they rush this season to get it out in a year and that’s why there are barely any oil rig scenes because they take longer to film?

In a show with good writing, the wealthy oil executive would hire for his elderly father a physical therapist who is also attractive. Not a random stripper.

This has now become a 5 minute fast forward fest.

The writing in this show is absolute dog sh*t, Taylor Sheridans writing has fallen off the cliff

I love Taylor Sheridan's work, and have been a huge fan of "Landman" since it premiered. Yet, I get paid to call balls and strikes.

That was simply not a good episode or one that lived up to expectations as we close down season two. A massive disappointment.

What do you think of how the season is progressing? Now, we sit for the final two episodes of season two. Let's hope it improves!