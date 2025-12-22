'Landman' Shocks Viewers With Gut-Wrenching Emotional Episode, Reactions Flood In

Episode six of season two of "Landman" was released Sunday on Paramount+.

"Landman" continues to be excellent in season two, and fans can't get enough.

The second season of Taylor Sheridan's hit show about the oil business in Texas is currently underway on Paramount+.

The first season was a monster hit. The second season might be even better as it takes a slow burn approach.

Episode six aired this past Sunday, and we're officially off to the races now.

"Landman" fans react to emotional new episode.

Episode six featured two key moments. The first one is that M-Tex is officially in business with Gallino (Andy Garcia) – a ruthless cartel leader.

Of course, this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The series has been building towards this moment since the start of the season with M-Tex's financial issues, Monty's death and Cami (Demi Moore) coming into power.

The question now is how will it all shake out. Something tells me we're not looking at a happy ending. If there's one thing we know about Sheridan, the man can write a tragic ending better than just about anyone else in the game.

Second, there was a very emotional scene with T.L. Norris (Sam Elliott) and Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) that ties back to the death of Tommy's mother. It's a punch to the gut. That's all I can say without spoiling the whole thing.

The intense scene is also another great reminder that Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton on the screen together are nothing short of exceptional.

Adding Elliott to the cast is one of the best decisions we've seen on television in a very long time.

Fans are also, once again, pouring in with a variety of reactions on Reddit following episode six airing. You can check out what people are saying below:

Cami is pissing me off now. Hope she loses the whole company.

My favorite part of the episode was towards the end with Tommy and TL at the bar before Angela and Ainsley got there. TL's life advice was really powerful and it really got Tommy thinking about why he's still doing all this especially seeing the growing schism between him and Cami/M-Tex.

As a geologist I’m so happy we finally see one in the show.

My LOL moment was Tommy on the phone with Cooper and realizing what would happen after he said Cooper should talk to his mother about rings.

You can see how out of her element Cami is when it's her, Danny, and Tommy. Danny has total control over her and she folds right away. For someone who "doesn't want to lose the company her husband built" she seems eager to always let Danny slowly control more and more of it.

Cami is setting herself up to fail spectacularly. I'm not exactly sure how yet though

Why didn't I predict that the geologist was mullet man. Should've seen that coming a mile away

Cami and Tommy part ways. Tommy will join his son and run the sons wells as an independent business. That’s why the acquisition of the son’s wells isn’t papered yet.

Cami went from extremely likable to unlikable so fast, like wth now she's undermining Tommy every chance she gets, I hope the writers don't turn her into a villain because I love Demi! Sam Elliott is something else, he's stealing every single scene he's in! a true national treasure! The mullet guy being the geologist was the most predictable thing ever! Ainsley continues to grow on me, I know people complain a lot about the women on this show but imo Ainsley isn't annoying anymore and Angela is improving, the jury is still out on Ariana. This show needs more Dale! his character is so cool, he deserves more screentime!

Drama was pretty damn good. But yeah, slow and not much happening. For a show that has had full shootouts, helicopter rescue, hostage scenes, I’m surprised they let an episode get this slow. Was still solid, just slow.

It's on... :)

I dunno why but finally I care about Rebecca and want to see whats next for her character after geologist dude got introduced.

Rebecca's relationship is great. Nothing unique or complicated, but written just right.

Now, we have four episodes left until season two is over. Hard to believe it's already nearly over. Feels like "Landman" only just returned. I guess it is true that time flies when you're having fun. I can't wait to see where it goes from here. Do you have a fun prediction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.