Billy Bob Thornton Spins Up 'Landman' Fans With Huge Prediction: DETAILS

"Landman" is currently in the back half of season two on Paramount+.

Billy Bob Thornton shined a light on what's coming next for "Landman," and it sounds like fans will love it.

Season two of the hit Taylor Sheridan series about the oil business in Texas is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Fans are officially in the back half of the season after episode six of season two was released this past Sunday. As expected, fans continue to dive in with plenty of different theories and ideas.

Billy Bob Thornton Drops "Landman" Season Three Update

Season two definitely has the clear feel of a slow burn. That's obvious to anyone paying attention. It's mostly about M-Tex oil getting aligned with cartel kingpin Gallino (Andy Garcia). The table is being set for some major explosive developments down the stretch.

When will those developments come? The man responsible for leading the way as Tommy Norris expects to hit a breaking point at some point in season three.

Thornton said the following in an interview with Men's Journal when asked about what's on the horizon for season three:

"Taylor plays it very close to the vest. He doesn’t tell any of us what he’s up to. He’ll probably tell me, maybe after I get the first script. Then he’ll tell me a few things that are going to happen. Right now, I don’t know anything. But, I have a feeling a lot of things are really going to ramp up [in Season 3]. Because the first season was so full of action stuff and danger. The second season was full of the family and business relationships. It’s just a guess, but I’d imagine things will come to a head."

In my humble opinion, you will see the cartel and M-Tex's ties solidified by the end of the season. There will be some kind of catalyst event that sets off a chain reaction that brings everything crashing down in epic fashion.

I expect that catalyst event to be prepared in the season two finale, similar to the season one finale with Tommy's abduction and the introduction of Gallino.

Then, season three will be about how it all unfolds. Of course, I have no inside information, but the puzzle pieces appear to be sitting there in front of us.

Time will tell, and I'm excited to see how it all unfolds. Sheridan clearly has another monster hit on his hands. Have a fun theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.