Country Music Star Fires Up Instagram With Viral Photos

Lainey Wilson has a staggering 3.3 million Instagram followers.

Lainey Wilson fired up Instagram with a recent post putting up insane numbers.

Wilson is one of the most talented people in the country music world. She's responsible for dropping plenty of hits and also scored a small role on "Yellowstone."

Her profile has only shot up over the past couple of years, and that includes building up 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lainey Wilson attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lainey Wilson goes viral on Instagram.

What do you do when you have north of three million Instagram followers? You fire them up with viral content, and that's exactly what Wilson did with a recent post.

She fired off several shots from different shows and events while rocking a cowboy hat and a variety of outfits. 

The mega-viral post has more than 100,000 likes as of publication.

There's no doubt Wilson is crushing the game, and that doesn't just apply to music. It really does feel like her breakthrough moment was when Taylor Sheridan gave her a shot on "Yellowstone."

There are plenty of famous singers with large followings, but landing on the most popular show on TV is next-level for someone in the music industry.

She's also easy to cheer for because she seems like such a normal and down-to-Earth person. That's about as rare as a unicorn sighting in the entertainment/music industries.

Lainey Wilson is going viral on Instagram after dropping a bunch of new photos. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What do you think about Lainey Wilson? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

