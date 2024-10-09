Ladies Enjoying A Night Out In Nashville Hop On A Police Car For The Perfect Picture Of Them Kissing

If you try hard enough, anything can be used as a prop while trying to snap the perfect picture. You don't have to tell these ladies enjoying a night out in Nashville that.

They see a Nashville Metro Police car with its lights on parked across the road downtown and know without a doubt in their minds what to do. It's going to get used in an attempt at capturing the perfect picture.

There's no doubt in any of their minds about that. The only question is how they are going to go about incorporating the police car into the shot.

If you're out for a night of adventure, you're not going to simply stand next to the cop car or lean up against it. That's not going to cut it.

You want a picture that's going to bring back some memories of your night out. One that stirs up some emotion. A reminder that you're alive.

These women know how to make the most of a night out in Nashville

The shot must giddily scream "you remember how crazy that night was, we had so much fun" when you look at it with your girlfriends. The only way you're going to do that is by getting on top of the car in some way.

Party girl 101 stuff right there.

So you get up on the back of the police car, have your friend come over, then lean in for a kiss. Now we're having an awesome time and capturing a moment.

You're not going to be looking back at this picture and passing it over without having some thoughts. This one has feelings. This one is art. This picture is a solid reminder of a night out in Nashville.

Will these ladies ever be able to recreate the magic of this moment again? Who knows? Life has a way of slowly causing people to drift apart. What we do know is that this moment will live on.

The only reason for that is that these ladies knew with every fiber of their being what to do when they came upon this police car parked in the middle of the road.