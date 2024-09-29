Couple Gives Nashville Bar A Show From Their Hotel Window Directly Across The Street

Sometimes your hotel room comes with a view. Sometimes that view is of a bar directly across the street, and sometimes you decide that the best use of the window providing that view is to put on your own show.

That's exactly what a couple paying a visit to Nashville recently decided to do.

Their room at the Moxy hotel, right next to Kid Rock's bar, was positioned so that their window faced country singer Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32 Bridge. They knew how to make use of such a situation.

The two didn't want the cover of darkness or a pesky curtain to obstruct the view of those at the bar. So they politely flung the curtain wide open, made sure they were in full view of the bar, and started their show in broad daylight.

The folks at the bar who noticed the lingerie-clad woman and her partner had a choice to make.

They could, rather rudely I might add, ignore the free of charge show being performed in the window or, as most of the people at the bar decided to do, they could watch. In some cases, they even pulled out their phones and started recording.

Nashville bar given a show by a couple in a hotel window across the street

This couple isn't putting on a show strictly for the health benefits. Assuming, of course, that they know they're in plain view, they were expecting an audience.

Given that they were most likely expecting an audience, it would be disrespectful not to watch the action. The people hanging out at the bar are a lot of things, but the one thing they're not is disrespectful.

They watched, discussed what they were witnessing among themselves, and at least one of them posted a little of the action on TikTok, where the "what happens on #broadway stays on broadway #nashville" clip is quickly approaching 4 million views.

Just another day in Nashville, where you could see a country music star toss a chair off of a bar's rooftop one minute and see Jon Bon Jovi be a hero the next.