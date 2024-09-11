WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman From Jumping Off Pedestrian Bridge In Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi is being lauded as a hero in Nashville after he helped convince a woman not to jump off a bridge on Tuesday evening.

According to Metro Nashville PD, the legendary rocker was on the Pedestrian Bridge around 6 p.m. for a video shoot when he approached a woman who appeared to be getting ready to end her life by jumping off the bridge. Bon Jovi reportedly spoke with the woman and convinced her not to commit suicide.

Surveillance video shows several bystanders passing by the 36-year-old woman, who was standing outside the railing of the bridge. That's when Bon Jovi and a member of his film crew approached her. The video shows the two speaking briefly to the woman before pulling her back over the railing to safety.

The rock front man then hugged her and talked with her for a few more minutes before escorting her away from the scene.



Police later arrived and took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, MNPD shouted out Bon Jovi and his team on social media, confirming that the music legend helped persuade the woman to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Police Chief John Drake said.

Bon Jovi has sold more than 120 million records worldwide with his namesake band, which he formed in 1983. Earlier this summer, the 62-year-old opened a five-story bar — JBJ's Nashville — on Lower Broadway.

On Tuesday, he was truly in the right place at the right time.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.