Los Angeles EV Car Owners Are Screwed As Fires Rage

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage uncontrollably, electric vehicle owners are quickly finding out that their cars are making it extremely difficult to evacuate the city.

With tens of thousands of residents having no power for nearly a day now, EV owners have had a horrendous time trying to find charging stations in order to give their car enough battery life to flee the city. Many charging stations have already been shut down or destroyed entirely by the fire. Video posted on social media shows massive lines of cars waiting to charge while the wildfire smoke surrounds them.

CHARGING STATIONS ARE LINED UP WITH ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Other EV users posted screenshots showing that multiple charging stations have been entirely closed or were experiencing major wait times. One post from Wednesday shows a sea of red alerts, and this was BEFORE thousands more residents were evacuated or chose to leave.

The Los Angeles metro area has approximately 293,000 electric vehicles, the most out of any U.S. city. Unfortunately, many are finding out the hard way that when disaster strikes and time is of the essence, having to rely on something that can only run if another energy source has power, is not ideal.

THOUSANDS OF CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED

The sad irony is that some of those EV owners that cared so much about climate change may now not be able to leave, all while massive wildfires burn on and cause a heck of a lot more damage to the climate than driving a gas-powered vehicle would.

As we've seen with the incompetence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass not even being in the country when the fires broke out, and the lack of available water thanks to California Governor Gavin Newsom - when things hit the fan, the government may not be there to help you when you need it the most. To sacrifice one's independence by not being able to just get in your car and drive when you need to instead of relying on charging stations and an overburdened power grid, seems extremely risky.

