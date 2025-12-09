Kylie Jenner Pulled Out The Big Guns With Timothée Chalamet To Put The Haters Of Love Back In Their Place

The haters of love went after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship recently with rumors that the two had broken up. Specifically that he had broken up with her.

The unnamed sources and insiders crawled out of the darkness to say that "trouble in paradise" had claimed another couple. How could that be after the summer trip with the Knicks-themed lingerie?

If the rumors were true, then what hope is there for everyone else who is without Knicks-themed lingerie? Is there any reason, if they can't make it, to believe in love?

The sources did say at the time that they had been here before and there was a chance they could get back together and all would be right in the world again.

Kylie gave some hope after the rumors surfaced with a thumbs up on social media, but it was going to take more than that to quiet the noise and restore humanity's faith in love.

Nothing Says "We’re Fine" Like Matching Outfits

It was going to take Kylie Jenner breaking out the big guns on the red carpet side-by-side with Timothée Chalamet. That's exactly what happened on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of A24's Marty Supreme.

Love was back. The big guns were out, the two were in matching orange outfits and if you woke up this morning with a sense that something was different than it was just 24 hours ago, you were right.

To top it all off, Kris Jenner was all on board for the premiere. If they weren’t together, there's no way the 70-year-old head of the Kardashian/Jenner empire would be wearing a Marty Supreme jacket and posting about it on social media.

She was and she did. That doesn’t mean she wasn’t behind orchestrating the relationship drama and the red carpet restoration of love, but it does mean he's still on their good side.

All in all, it was a good day for love.