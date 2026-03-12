Kurt Russell Previews New Taylor Sheridan Series With Blunt Comments, Prepare For Emotional Ride

Kurt Russell made it clear Taylor Sheridan fans are in for a very different experience with "The Madison."

The highly-anticipated series from Sheridan premieres this Saturday on Paramount+. Don't expect it to be anything like Sheridan's previous work.

The plot is described as, "A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

All signs point to a very different kind of vibe, and the show's star is now sharing more details.

Kurt Russell previews "The Madison."

Kurt Russell appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday to discuss Sheridan's latest series, and he made it clear it will be an emotional ride.

The Hollywood legend said the following:

"This is really a very different show for Taylor, though. The way I look at it, and it makes no sense at all, it’s Taylor Sheridan’s female gaze, which is a very different gaze I think than most people who do female gaze. I just love the women in this. I love the men in it. When you read it, for me, it was so familiar somehow and relatable. Familiar to me. I related to it. You know, long-term relationship, honestly in love…I’d get through half the script and I’d start to [fakes crying], ‘I’ve got to put this down for a second.’ It was terrible, and I did it every show. But it was also crying through laughter. I think he's just masterful job. Everyone in this show is great."

Russell's comments aren't entirely surprising. He previously made it clear "The Madison" is a female-oriented show, which is very different from most of Sheridan's work. "Sicario" is the exact opposite of a female-oriented show. That one is a shining example of one that's for the boys.

Now, the "Yellowstone" creator is changing things up and broadening up his portfolio. Speaking of "Yellowstone," it was said for a very long time "The Madison" was a spinoff of the neo-Western.

That turned out to be incorrect. "The Madison" might take place in Montana, but it's completely unrelated to Sheridan's biggest hit.

You can catch the premiere of "The Madison" this Saturday on Paramount+. As I've said before, I'll withhold judgment until I see it, but let's all start mentally preparing for something very different.