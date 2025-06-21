Kroger Apologies For Juneteenth Cakes After Employee Went Rogue

Kroger has issued an apology as well as a clarifying statement regarding a viral video that showed the popular grocery store chain having Juneteenth-inspired cakes at one of its Atlanta, Georgia locations.

"This is some bulls*it! Who the hell made this ugly ass s*it? I wish there was a manager around here because y’all decorate everything else around here cute!" a female TikToker can be heard saying as she recorded various Juneteenth cakes that, let's just say, weren't designed by Michelangelo.

"For Juneteenth you want to just throw something on a freaking cookie cake and expect someone to buy it? That’s bulls*it!" the TikToker continued while showing a cake that had icing that said "FREE" and another that said "FREE @ LAST."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

ATLANTA KROGER EMPLOYEE DESIGNED CAKES BY THEMSELVES

The TikTok video garnered more than 10 million views in just two days as well as sparked a frenzy of online criticism for those that were "deeply offended" by Kroger's portrayal of the Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. President Biden officially announced Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

"‘Free @ last’ is diabolical," one person commented, while another wrote that, "They were better off just not acknowledging Juneteenth."

However, those people would soon find out that it wasn't Kroger that mandated its employees design the less-than-stellar-looking cakes, but rather one of the Atlanta, Georgia employees themselves, who very well could have thought he or she was doing a nice thing!

JUNETEENTH BECAME A FEDERAL HOLIDAY IN 2021 UNDER PRESIDENT BIDEN

"The cakes and cookies that were featured in the video were inconsistent with our provided guidance and not of the quality we would expect to see from our stores. The products have been removed, and we’ve addressed this directly with the store teams and the customer who took the initial video," the store told Fox Business in a statement.

See, everybody!

So many of you love to react without knowing all the facts first. Poor Kroger's was getting ripped over something it didn't have anything to do with.

But imagine that employee now getting in trouble because someone on social media thought her or she was mocking Juneteenth but in reality, perhaps the person was trying to honor it?

And that's the problem with social media hysteria and cancel culture for every single thing.

"This is funny but NOT funny," another TikTok user wrote, while this one may have been the best comment of them all:

"If you didn’t bring up Juneteenth, I would’ve thought it was a welcome home from jail cake."

Oh, my. Now that's just mean! Beauty is in the eye of the beholder!