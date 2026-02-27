Actress Kristen Stewart Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Word Salad While Talking About LA, ICE

Someone tell Kristen it's okay to not answer a question if you're just going to word vomit all over the person asking.

We're all familiar with the concept of "word salad." Someone slapping together a bunch of words in what comes across as a random order and praying that it makes some kind of sense.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is notorious for this, but she sounds like Churchill compared to actress Kristen Stewart.

Stewart was at some kind of glitzy Hollywood event when she was asked about the state of Los Angeles and ICE by Architectural Digest, which shared her comments on their Instagram.

And let's get this out of the way: Yes, you read that correctly. For some reason, Architectural Digest posted this.

I get that they're probably sick of talking about flying buttresses and asking celebrities their favorite kind of roof (give me a Dutch Gable all day, baby!), but, c'mon guys, at least try to stay in your lane.

"I can't stand the idea that – the dismantling of the culture that did have a hand in, like, making me who I am, which is so meaningless in the face of people's lives being, like, completely unearthed, uprooted, destroyed," Stewart said, per Fox News Digital.

"This is, like, not who we are. So, like, where I'm from, I don't identify with that right now," she continued, semi-coherently. "And so, like, I – I definitely am dying every day thinking, 'So do we make movies about this? Do we throw all of our money at it? Do we stop buying burgers in the daytime? What do we do about this?' Like, I can't fathom that it's happening until it doesn't happen. It's like Los Angeles doesn't exist without all of us."

I… I have no idea what she's talking about.

I got really lost when she started talking about burgers.

I mean, it all sounded like she took a copy of The Washington Post, stuck it in a blender, then read whatever came out. So, maybe a Burger King coupon slipped in there or something?

Look, in her defense, she probably wasn't super prepared for questions on this topic. That said, it is perfectly okay to say, "Hey, I'm going to respectfully sit this one out because I'm just the lady from Twilight and from… those, uh… those other Twilight movies."

I mean, of course, it's okay to have an opinion. But I wish more people would realize that it's better not to give an opinion on a topic than dish out some rambling, jabberwocky nonsense as Stewart did.