Kristin Cavallari's Nasty Divorce Claim Triggers A Response From Jay Cutler: 'Borderline Slander'

Kristin Cavallari’s claim about her divorce settlement sparked a sharp response from ex-husband Jay Cutler, who called her remarks “reckless" and “borderline slander."

Jay Cutler is finally speaking out after his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, claimed she’s never received a penny following their 2020 divorce.

Calling the statement "borderline slander" on the latest episode of his Take It Outside podcast, Cutler noted that Cavallari received "a lot, a lot, a lot of [dollar] bills" after their split.

That directly contradicts what Cavallari said in June. "I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband," she insisted. "I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up," she added on her own podcast.

Back to Jay and his response to the marriage, which lasted about seven years and produced three children.

"In the state of Tennessee, if we would have gone to the judge and been like, ‘Hey, he’s going to keep every single dollar over the past seven years and you’re going to get nothing,’" Cutler said.

"There’s not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that. They would have been like, ‘No, this isn’t right. This isn’t legal. Not happening.’ So, there’s that."

According to Sportrac.com, Cutler made $122,196,087 during his NFL career.

While Jay wasn't ready to reveal how much Kristin got in the settlement, he noted that it was "enough to live comfortably for the rest of your life on, without an absolute doubt."

Kristin Cavallari has said some wild stuff on her podcast, including plenty on her sex life

In December, Kristin ramped up her podcast numbers by telling listeners about her sex life with Morgan Wallen.

"I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him…I was like, I kinda just want a f--k buddy in Nashville…He’s a great f--k buddy…He was good in bed," Cavallari said on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

In November, she made sure to tell the world that it was her dream to find a rich guy who had been snipped.

"You wanna know what else is a deal-breaker for me? I want someone who's had a vasectomy. I don't have to worry about any of that s--t," she noted.