Kristin Cavallari Hit Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay With A Stiff-Arm When He Slid Into Her DMs

Kristin Cavallari's DMs are probably an absolute mess. Sending her 24-year-old boyfriend packing a few weeks ago has to have made the mess even messier.

So you can't really blame her for seeing celebrity chef Bobby Flay sliding into her DMs and assuming he's looking for a date. That said, it is Bobby Flay and even if you're on a whole cougar thing and aren’t interested in the 59-year-old, you go to that dinner.

Kristin instead hit Flay with a stiff-arm right out of the gate. He brought up the rejection, which even if he was initially trying to date her he can't admit now, on her podcast Let's Be Honest.

"You and I had a situation. I was coming to Nashville literally for one day for a meeting. I was like, ‘Who do I know in Nashville?’ So, I DM'd you," Flay said.

"I said, ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night. Can I take you to dinner?'"

Innocent enough. A DM and an invitation to dinner. How could anyone take that any other way than just a couple of adults having a meal together while one of them was in town.

Well Kristin did. She was probably working off every other DM she's ever received and made some assumptions. Flay continued, "And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody.'"

Kristin Cavallari and Bobby Flay did end up going to dinner after the mishap in the DMs

The reality TV star turned business owner and podcaster had a different version of events. She said, "Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.' I was burnt out on dating or something."

This was Flay's rejection. He remembers exactly how it played out and fired back with, "No, you said, ‘I’ve already started seeing somebody.' And I said, ‘I just want to go to dinner with you.’"

Kristin, again with her DMs being an absolute disaster, assumed Flay wanted more than dinner.

All is well that ends well. The two had a nice dinner, no romance whatsoever. Now he's on the podcast trying to spin it as if he wasn’t sliding into DMs with any sort of purpose.

As for Kristin, she hit him with a solid enough stiff-arm to send him into the friend zone so that she can, I assume, continue exploring the dating world as a cougar. A win-win for all involved, sort of.