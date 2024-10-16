Kristin Cavallari Is All In On Conspiracy Theories, Believes That Kanye West And Britney Spears Are Clones

Kristin Cavallari is a big-time conspiracy theorist. We're not talking about aliens or the moon landing either. Although, she may very well believe the conspiracies surrounding those as well.

She described herself on the latest episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, as the "biggest conspiracy theorist on the planet." She then went on to prove it by talking about how she believes in clones.

"I believe this, you guys. I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones, okay? And I think Kanye is a clone. And I’m going to tell you why. I’m gonna tell you why," Cavallari said during the episode titled Hollywood, Don't Cancel Me!

"Remember, he was really talking a lot? He was really saying too much. The cabal didn’t like that, you know? The Illuminati, the cabal they did not like how much he was saying. He was calling a lot of people out, and he said, 'If I go away, and I come back, and I look different, that is not me.'"

She continued, "What the f**k happened? He was gone. Remember he fell off the face of the Earth for a little while? Look at him. Compare old photos of him. He is not the same f***ing person. It's not. He didn't just gain weight."

Kanye West isn't the only clone walking around, according to Cavallari. She told her co-host Justin Anderson that Britney Spears has also been replaced by a Hollywood clone.

"That’s not Britney Spears. I’m sorry, it’s not Britney Spears," Cavallari announced. "Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears."

She added, "Don’t cancel me, Hollywood. Let me have my podcast."

Cavallari had an answer when Anderson mentioned that if Britney was a clone, he would know because he did her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' hair, and he would have found out.

She believes people who say something about the clones get killed. She said, "The people who are going to come out and say something get killed. Anthony Bourdain. There’s a list of people."

If you weren’t with Kristin Cavallari when she was talking about boob jobs and living life as a cougar, don't try to join the fun now that she's going super deep into conspiracy theories.

If there are lists, she's probably on one now.