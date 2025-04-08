Kristi Noem Embarrasses Herself With Unbelievably Stupid Gun Video: WATCH

Kristi Noem might want to lay off the weapons for a moment.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary is one of the leading figures in helping rid America of people who don't belong here.

Her agency is one of many tasked with cracking down on illegal criminal aliens. She's also gone out repeatedly to see what it's like on the frontlines.

Unfortunately, she seems to be taking cosplaying as a "Lioness" actress a bit too far.

Kristi Noem posts embarrassing gun video.

Well, Noem decided that simply being near raids wasn't enough. She also wants to show off the fact someone gave her a rifle…..and the results were predictably bad.

The DHS leader appeared to have no idea how to hold the AR-platform weapon, and even appeared to have the barrel pointed in the general direction of a guy on her left.

Check out the truly hilarious footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, some people weren't impressed with her latest shtick.

In case you want to know how to properly hold a weapon, the photo below is a look at proper stance, grip and placement.

Notice how my finger is over the trigger guard, my shooting hand tightly gripping the lower receiver handle and my non-shooting hand is in complete control of the barrel.

I'm not the world's greatest shooter, and I even know that you don't hold a weapon like you're afraid it might bite you.

Shooting had is on firm with the trigger finger on the trigger guard but outside of it with finger off the trigger until ready to engage. Non-shooting hand is on the barrel positioned tightly where you want to grip to engage. The weapon is also always pointed down at the ground, unless you are preparing to take a shot. At that point, the weapon is shifted to a low-ready or high-ready position. It's never held in the fashion she did.

This is taught in hunter safety for children. Kristi Noem is a government official, and seemingly, doesn't know how to properly carry an AR-15.

Watch the video around the two-second mark. She literally sweeps the weapon back in the direction of the guy on her left. I pray that thing isn't loaded.

I love guns, and I support everyone who can have one getting one, learning how to use them and carrying them. However, I definitely don't support whatever this nonsense is. Put the gun down until someone teaches you how to properly hold it. It's simple, but apparently not easy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.