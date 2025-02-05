Kristi Noem's Bold Outfits Have The Internet On Edge: PHOTOS

Kristi Noem is just gaming the system at this point.

The new DHS Secretary has become one of President Donald Trump's most visible cabinet picks as she tries to help get the border under control.

There doesn't seem to be a camera or news set that Noem isn't willing to jump in front of or on. That's good for those of us in the content game.

Kristi Noem continues to dominate the uniform game.

People who take the uniform game seriously have always held a special place in my heart. Whether it's a leader rocking a military uniform or Nancy Mace throwing on body armor to hunt illegals (Noem actually pulled that move first), I love it all.

You know what else I love? Cowboy hats and Western gear. I have two cowboy hats, and there's something about wearing them that just sends a jolt of energy through your soul.

It turns out Noem feels similar because this woman simply can't stop doing photo ops in cowboy hats or border patrol gear.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game.

Take a look at her latest viral post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you might expect, Noem received plenty of support in the comments after looking like she walked off the set of "Yellowstone."

I have to be honest with you all. I don't really know the specifics of what Noem is up to other than she went on a raid for illegal aliens and loves dressing like she's auditioning for a role in a Taylor Sheridan project.

It's the latter that seems to move the needle the most. We were promised excitement and fireworks in a second Trump administration, and Noem is doing her part to make sure that's the case.

Stay tuned for whatever Noem cooks up next. I have zero doubt it won't disappoint. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.