Kristi Noem's Epic Outfit Has America On Edge: WATCH

Kristi Noem just can't stop moving the needle online.

Noem is now America's Department of Homeland Security Secretary after a successful run as South Dakota's Governor.

She's also a content gift in the best way possible, and it looks like that might continue for a long time.

Kristi Noem rocks cowboy hat during interview.

Noem went viral after wearing body armor to help hunt down illegal aliens, and if you thought her outfit grind was going to be a one hit wonder, well, you'd be dead wrong.

She hopped on NBC News rocking a cowboy hat that looked like she just walked off the set of a Taylor Sheridan production.

Can we get her into the new season of "1923"? There still might be time! Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an absolute pistol. She's rocking body armor, Border Patrol outfits and a cowboy hat. Are you not entertained?

Seriously, this woman is going to captivate the attention of the entire nation eventually at this rate. Say whatever you want about the Trump administration, but the one thing you can't say is that it's boring.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

I have no idea what Noem will cook up next, but I know it's going to be a ton of fun. That much I can guarantee you. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.