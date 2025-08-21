Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Up With The Family As She Breaks Out Lingerie & A Nipple Chain Thirst Trap

Kourtney Kardashian just dipped into the family playbook and dropped the latest look that's going to end up in bedrooms all over suburbia very soon.

She doesn’t seek out as much attention as her more famous sister, Kim K, does, but the 46-year-old mom has plenty of thirst-trap ability like her younger sibling.

Were they born with it? Was it an ability they developed and had instilled in them through rigorous training from MOMager Kris Jenner?

Wherever the credit belongs, this lingerie top and nipple chain combo that Kourtney dropped on social media this week is going to be the talk of suburban moms.

This is fashion. This is how the Kardashians have built their enormous empire. They've got it, and you want it. If you didn’t, they wouldn’t be as wealthy as they all are.

Ladies, this is why those perky chest workouts a couple of years ago were so important. Yes, they were intended to make your boobs look amazing. Those workouts were also designed to set a strong foundation.

You strengthen those pecs, and now you can have the girls on display while they hold steady with a nipple chain. You don’t want to be the one left behind, unable to rock the latest looks.

You can hate on the Kardashians all you want to. But I'm not going to do that. For one thing, they use hate as fuel to keep the machine they’re running going. It doesn’t slow them down one bit.

Not to mention they’re constantly on the cutting edge of boob fashion. It might be a character flaw of mine or an area where I'm more traditional than others are, but I support those on the cutting edge of boob fashion.

I always have and something tells me that I more than likely, I always will.