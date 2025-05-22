Kim Kardashian Graduates From Law Program & Some Might Say Equally As Important Launches A Pierced Nipple Bra

This week has been a big week for Kim Kardashian. She has not one, but two very impressive achievements to celebrate. She graduated from her law program and launched a pierced nipple bra.

To think one sex tape started so much. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality star turned businesswoman revealed that she had finally graduated from the four-year Law Office Study Program she started six years ago.

Why did it take six years to complete? People is reporting that it took Kim six years instead of four years to finish the program because of COVID and work.

The law program graduate wrote over a video of her backyard graduation ceremony, "I finally graduated law school after six years!!!"

Congratulations are in order for Kim K. The fact that it took her six years instead of four to complete is irrelevant. She graduated, and she did it while also working on important scientific breakthroughs in the world of nipple bras.

Who doesn’t want a bra that gives the appearance of a nipple poking through their shirt, with the piece of mind of knowing it's not actually their nipple? Or what about those whose nipples are unable to get the proper poke through a shirt?

Kim Kardashian has pushed beyond everything we thought we knew in the world of bras

These bras give them added confidence. The good news is that the unpierced nipple bra was only the beginning. Why stop there? That's not the Kardashian way, which led to the latest product launch from SKIMS, the pierced nipple bra.

The innovative bra arrived on Thursday on the heels of Kim's law program graduation. That's what you call perfect timing.

This bra solves the problem for those into the pierced nipple look, but not the commitment to having it as a look every day. It also takes care of the pain and maintenance associated with actually having your nipples pierced.

Graduating from the law program is nice and everything, but this type of work in the latest bra technology and lingerie as a whole is where Kim Kardashian does her best work.

I can't wait to see what she has in store, as far as bras are concerned, for everyone next.