Konnor Griffin's Wife Joins Olivia Dunne, Giving Pirates Best 1-2 Punch In MLB History

The Pirates might be all the way back!

The top prospect in baseball, Konnor Griffin, made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, going 1 for 3 with an RBI double in his first at-bat.

Clearly, this kid is going to be a star. What an unreal system the Pirates have going on at the moment. First Paul Skenes, and now Konnor Griffin. It's amazing they aren't better, isn't it?

The talent flowing through the Allegheny is absurd.

Sure, Skenes will probably be a Dodger or Yankee at some point in the near future, but that's neither here nor there. He's here now, and that's all that matters.

On that note, so is Olivia Dunne. Remember her? The First Lady of Pittsburgh? She's fresh off another SI Swimsuit shoot, and ready for some Pirates baseball this season.

And now, she has COMPANY! That's right. Batman has found his Robin.

Let's check in with Konnor Griffin's new wife, Dendy, who went internet viral during Griffin's debut Friday afternoon:

The future is now for the Pirates

Welcome to the show, Dendy! What a 1-2 punch the Pirates have in the MLB WAG stable right now. Olivia Dunne, and now Dendy Griffin? Holy cow. The rest of the league is cooked. Just toast. Shut it down now, because no team is competing with this.

And you know what? I'm happy for the Pirates. PNC Ballpark is the best park in baseball. That's right. I said it. I've been to a ton of them.

Fenway.

Oracle.

Yankee Stadium (yuck).

Citizens Bank.

LA.

Safeco.

Tropicana (lol).

PNC is the best, by a mile. It's just awesome. It's an electric park, with what used to be an electric atmosphere. But the Pirates have STUNK for a decade now, and it's sort of just been forgotten.

But not anymore. Pittsburgh has a chance to be good this season. Paul Skenes is the best pitcher in baseball. The Konnor Griffin era is underway.

Olivia Dunne is ready. And now, so is Dendy.

Give me those two in October over anyone else!