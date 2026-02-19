Country Star Scores Unique Hunting Kill, Photos Are Epic

Koe Wetzel is one of the biggest stars in country music, and he's also an avid hunter.

Koe Wetzel, once again, proved he's an outstanding hunter.

The "High Road" singer is known for being one of the biggest names in country music, but his talents certainly don't stop there.

He's an avid outdoorsman, and can often be found hunting when he's not busy making hit music. That now includes an awesome kill.

Koe Wetzel kills an aoudad in Texas.

Wetzel hopped down to Texas, and scored an aoudad kill in Marfa, according to Whiskey Riff. An aoudad is a wild sheep species originally from Africa and the animal was eventually introduced into the wild in Texas in the 1950s.

Check out the awesome photos of Wetzel's impressive kill below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wetzel is on an awesome roll lately. He's dropping absolute bangers for the country music world, and he's putting together some epic mounts for the man cave.

It's nice to see one of the good guys succeeding in life. The man is incredibly easy to cheer for.

Also, you need to check out Wetzel's latest single "Time Goes On" if you haven't already heard the track. It's further proof that he's in for a monster 2026.

Props to Wetzel for the awesome hunting trip. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.